Victoria Park shut down due to reports of fireworks being shot at people on Canada Day

Waterloo regional police are investigating a series of incidents that took place during a Canada Day celebration in Kitchener.

At around 8:50 p.m. Monday, police responded to reports of a large group of teens who had gathered in Victoria Park and were allegedly setting off fireworks into crowds of people.

Police say a firework was set off underneath a baby stroller. The baby was not physically injured. As a result, police say a fight broke out between two large groups of people. Regional police say they had to deploy Oleoresin Capsicum spray, also known as pepper spray, to disperse the crowd.

A 17-year-old was arrested and charged with assault police.

Charges were also laid for consuming liquor in a public place.

No fireworks allowed sign displayed in Victoria Park on July 2, 2024. (Chris Thomson/CTV News)Additionally, police responded to a report of a robbery at the park involving a handgun.

Police are also investigating a swatting call that indicated a mass shooting would take place at Victoria Park and officers would be shot at.

These investigations remain ongoing.

Police will be in the area Tuesday conducting a video canvass. Anyone with information or video footage is asked to call police at 519-570-9777, extension 4499.

The mayor of Kitchener posted a statement to X Tuesday morning, expressing his disappointment about the mutiple incidents that took place.

FIREWORKS SHOT AT PEOPLE ON VICTORIA DAY

The response comes after several people and police had fireworks shot at them in the park on Victoria Day.

According to police, hundreds were gathered in Victoria Park when fireworks started being shot at bystanders. They add that groups blocked officers from getting to the park and launched fireworks at their cruisers.

No serious injuries were reported. A 14-year-old was charged with assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

"I was very disappointed and very angry," Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic told CTV News days later. "There seemed to be a total disregard for the safety of others.

"We need to look out for each other and make sure it's a great community for everyone."

CITY COUNCILLOR SHOT AT WITH FIREWORK IN WATERLOO PARK

Late Monday, Waterloo city councillor Julie Wright posted that, while walking home from the drone show in Waterloo Park, fireworks were intentionally shot at her.

Wright added that she was shot at multiple times, hit once, but not significantly injured.

Police responded to the post and said they are investigating.

With reporting from CTV Kitchener's Jeff Pickel, Hannah Schmidt, Jennifer Baker, and Krista Simpson