Police investigating person-on-person robbery involving firearm in Kitchener park
Waterloo regional police are investigating a report of a person-on-person robbery in Kitchener.
At around 9:30 p.m. Monday, police received a report of a robbery in Victoria Park.
According to police, the victim was assaulted by a group of unknown individuals and had their personal property taken.
One of the suspects allegedly took out a firearm during the assault. The suspects were seen leaving the area on foot.
No injuries were reported.
The investigation remains ongoing.
