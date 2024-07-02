KITCHENER
    • Police investigating person-on-person robbery involving firearm in Kitchener park

    Police are investigating multiple incidents that took place in Victoria Park during Canada Day. (Chris Thomson/CTV News) Police are investigating multiple incidents that took place in Victoria Park during Canada Day. (Chris Thomson/CTV News)
    Waterloo regional police are investigating a report of a person-on-person robbery in Kitchener.

    At around 9:30 p.m. Monday, police received a report of a robbery in Victoria Park.

    According to police, the victim was assaulted by a group of unknown individuals and had their personal property taken.

    One of the suspects allegedly took out a firearm during the assault. The suspects were seen leaving the area on foot.

    No injuries were reported.

    The investigation remains ongoing.

