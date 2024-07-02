Police investigating person-on-person robbery involving firearm in Kitchener park

Waterloo regional police are investigating a report of a person-on-person robbery in Kitchener.

At around 9:30 p.m. Monday, police received a report of a robbery in Victoria Park.

According to police, the victim was assaulted by a group of unknown individuals and had their personal property taken.

One of the suspects allegedly took out a firearm during the assault. The suspects were seen leaving the area on foot.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation remains ongoing.