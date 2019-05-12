Featured
Guelph Storm one win away from OHL championship
The rink at the Sleeman Centre in Guelph. (May 10, 2019)
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, May 12, 2019 12:33PM EDT
Excitement is building for Sunday’s OHL game between the Guelph Storm and Ottawa 67’s.
The Storm are leading the best-of-seven championship series 3 to 2.
If they win in Game 6, the team will not only take the league title but they’ll also play for the Memorial Cup later this month in Halifax.
Game 6 starts at 2 p.m. at the Sleeman Centre.
You can watch the game live here.