Excitement is building for Sunday’s OHL game between the Guelph Storm and Ottawa 67’s.

The Storm are leading the best-of-seven championship series 3 to 2.

If they win in Game 6, the team will not only take the league title but they’ll also play for the Memorial Cup later this month in Halifax.

Game 6 starts at 2 p.m. at the Sleeman Centre.

You can watch the game live here.