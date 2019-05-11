

CTV Kitchener





Players for the Guelph Storm are gearing up for a big game on Sunday.

The team faced off against the Ottawa 67’s Friday night in Game 5 of their best of seven series.

The Storm squeaked by the 67’s with a 4-3 win.

They now lead their series three games to two.

If the Storm take Game 6 they’ll punch their ticket to the Memorial Cup.

It’s set to take place Sunday at the Sleeman Centre.