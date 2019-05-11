Featured
Storm leading series against Ottawa 67’s
The Guelph Storm playing against the Ottawa 67's on May 10, 2019. (Courtesy: Rogers TV)
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, May 11, 2019 11:00AM EDT
Players for the Guelph Storm are gearing up for a big game on Sunday.
The team faced off against the Ottawa 67’s Friday night in Game 5 of their best of seven series.
The Storm squeaked by the 67’s with a 4-3 win.
They now lead their series three games to two.
If the Storm take Game 6 they’ll punch their ticket to the Memorial Cup.
It’s set to take place Sunday at the Sleeman Centre.