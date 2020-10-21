KITCHENER -- A Guelph police officer was allegedly assaulted by a man near a religious establishment in the city earlier this month.

The incident happened on Oct. 9 around 1:50 p.m. near the intersection of Edinburgh Road South and Wellington Street West.

Police say the man was angry at police because he was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon in an unrelated incident on Oct. 7. Officials say the officer wasn't involved in that investigation.

According to police, the officer tried to deescalate the situation and other worshipers tried to help. The man refused to leave and broke free, hitting the officer several times. Other officers arrived and the man was arrested, police say.

A 23-year-old Kingston man has been charged with assaulting a police officer, causing a disturbance, disturbing religious worhship and failing to comply.

He's scheduled to appear in court again on Nov. 20.

The officer was taken to Guelph General Hospital and released after treatment. He is on active duty.