Guelph woman marks special anniversary by raising money for other cancer patients

A Guelph woman is marking her five year anniversary of completing chemotherapy by raising funds to support others going through cancer treatments.

Cyndy McLean is planning to do ten 21-kilometres rides during a 21-day span in September on a handcycle, which she describes as an “upside down bike.”

“The difference being that I propel it with my arms instead of my legs,” McLean explained.

McLean began using a handcycle after a spinal cord injury in 2003.

“I was on a holiday with my dog and we both fell off a cliff into a gorge, fell somewhere between 60 to 80 feet, so instantly paralyzed,” she said. “And had to now embrace equipment that can allow me to be active.”

Physical activity has always been important to her and it’s something that helped her through another major challenge.

In 2018, McLean was diagnosed with metastatic colon cancer.

“Even in the thick of my chemo, even recovering from my surgeries, I tried to do something active every day,” McLean said, noting some days what she was able to do was minimal. “That was an important part of my self-care and trying to stay positive.”

McLean completed chemotherapy at the Grand River Regional Cancer Centre in 2019. To mark the five year anniversary, she’s embarking on a fundraiser, with the goal of honouring everyone who cared for her and encouraging others facing cancer.

“[To] try to offer some inspiration and hope for those who are still in their own cancer battle,” she said.

Starting in Guelph on September 9, she plans to do the ten rides in ten different communities served by the Grand River Regional Cancer Centre (Guelph, Fergus, Elora, Elmira, Millbank/Linwood, North Perth, Waterloo, Cambridge and Kitchener). The number ten is significant as she received chemotherapy over a period of ten months.

The rides will take place in a 21-day span and each will be 21 kilometres, representing the 21 chemotherapy treatments McLean received.

McLean calls her project 10x21 Cycling 4 Chemo Chairs, as funds raised will go to purchasing specialized and expensive chairs that patients can sit in during their chemotherapy treatments. The four in the name represents her goal to raise enough to buy four chairs.

“A chemo chair is a very high-end recliner,” McLean explained. “And it needs to be comfortable and functional for the patient who is going to be sitting there for maybe up to eight hours, but it also needs to be very ergonomically designed so the nurses and other staff who are providing chemotherapy can do that in a safe and productive way.”

Each costs $7,000, and McLean has already raised enough to buy one.

Joining her at various rides will be what McLean calls community ambassadors, people who have experienced cancer either themselves or saw a loved one through it, and can share their experiences.

Dave Cowell is one of those ambassadors; he was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer in 2018 and met McLean while they were both receiving chemotherapy.

“Anybody who has gone through cancer treatment knows especially how difficult it can be to be comfortable while you’re receiving treatment, and also the mental state that comes with it,” Cowell said, adding he often had to sit in a chair all day during his treatments.

McLean’s partner Sylvain Painchaud sometimes handcycles alongside her, and is helping her prepare for the ride.

“I’m the road crew, the cheerleader, whatever is needed,” Painchaud said. “The minute-taker for the meetings, the muscle, tech support, whatever is needed.”

There are a number of ways people can support her endeavour, whether it is donating to the cause, joining her for a ride, or even just sharing her story.

“Certainly sharing this fundraiser with your friends, family and colleagues can be a wonderful support,” she said.

Those interested in learning more or donating can do so online.

McLean is also looking for more community ambassadors to share their stories and help promote the event.