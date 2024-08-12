KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Guelph man charged following sexual assault of healthcare worker: police

    A Guelph police cruiser is seen on Aug. 3, 2022. (Daniel Caudle/CTV News Kitchener) A Guelph police cruiser is seen on Aug. 3, 2022. (Daniel Caudle/CTV News Kitchener)
    Share

    Guelph Police have charged a man after they said a healthcare worker was touched inappropriately by a patient.

    Police said a man was receiving treatment at a Guelph facility on June 23 when he touched the worker.

    A suspect was located at a home on Saturday morning and arrested.

    The 26-year-old man has been charged with sexual assault.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    U.S. orders missile submarine to the Middle East

    U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin has ordered a guided missile submarine to the Middle East and is telling the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier strike group to sail more quickly to the area, the Defence Department said Sunday.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News