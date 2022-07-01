Guelph Games a combination of sports competition and community festival

The games are on in Guelph!

Thousands of athletes are in the Royal City for the Canada Day long weekend to participate in the Guelph Games.

Organizers are excited to finally see the 'master's competition' come together after seven years of planning.

The Guelph Games combines sport competitions with family-friendly entertainment and activities. Besides the games of pickleball, soccer, volleyball and rugby, there was also food trucks and live music.

On Friday a fireworks show marked Canada Day and on Saturday, a DJ dance party and a drone light show were planned.

"We wanted to create something here that brought athletes over [the age of] 30, and gave them an opportunity to compete, have fun, and have a beer," said event CEO Helen Stoumbous.

"It's hard to find good competition when you get over your mid-20s and you're still hungry for that pressure and want to compete," said athlete Becky Zeman. "This opportunity is amazing... and [it's] cool that we can just hand out as friends again too."

About 2,000 athletes from around the world are expected to participate at the Guelph Games.

Organizers said a lot of hard work went into putting the community event together but it was worth it..

"Seeing kids and families out here, having fun and just enjoying themselves after two years, I think we really needed it," said Stoumbous.

The Guelph Games continue on Sunday. More information can be found here.