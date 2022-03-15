Guelph closing some downtown streets for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations

The City of Guelph is closing downtown roads in anticipation of St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.

A media release from the city notes Macdonell Street and Wyndham Street will close on Thursday from 8 p.m. to Friday at 4 a.m. Macdonell St. will be closed between the Macdonell parking lot and the West Parkade, while Wyndham St. will be closed between Carden Street and Cork Street.

"Similar to Guelph’s yearly 'Safe Semester' closures in September, the closure supports a safe and enjoyable environment for businesses, residents and students," reads the city's release.

A spokesperson with the University of Guelph told CTV News that the school is working to promote "safe and respectful behaviour from students on St. Patrick’s Day." They're doing that by partnering with the city, local police and transit officials, as well as the Alcohol & Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO), in a joint committee to plan for the day.

As for the potential repeat of last Fall's party scenes on Chancellors Way, students aren’t convinced that that will be the case on Thursday.

"I think most people go to Waterloo for that, usually it’s pretty dead here," said Tristan Boisbeit, a third-year student at U of G.

The street, which houses primarily students, doesn’t have history of St. Patrick’s Day parties. However there has been some online chatter between students about holding some kind of gathering.

"UofGMemes [sic] is saying that it’s going to happen Thursday or Friday," said Natalie Pridham, a student at the university. "There’s still a discrepancy, it’s like 50-50."

Scott Tracey, a spokesperson for Guelph Police, said the service expects to have more details of its St. Patrick’s Day enforcement plan on Wednesday.