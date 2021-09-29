Fireworks shot at crowd, beer bottle injuries during homecoming gatherings: Guelph police
Guelph police have released new details surrounding their response to the gatherings in the city during homecoming weekend, like how it cost well over $30,000 in additional officer deployment.
In a Wednesday news release, officials said there were 310 calls for service between Sept. 25 at 10 a.m. and Sept. 26 at 3 a.m. In a typical 24 hour time period, police will get around 200 calls for services.
Of the 310 calls, Guelph police say 50 were noise complaints, 29 involved open liquor, and numerous fines were handed out for hosting gatherings, attending gatherings, public urination, and public intoxication.
During a gathering of around 1,000 people on Chancellors Way, seven people were taken to hospital for reasons ranging from extreme intoxication to being hit by a beer bottle.
Officials cited the constant throwing of beer bottles by those in attendance as a safety issue that made it difficult for first responders to manage the event.
Police describe an incident of a bottle being thrown from an apartment window, landing on a cruiser a foot away from officers, but not being able to identify who threw it.
Around 12:30 a.m., when there were around 1,200 people at the street party, police say they arrested a 19-year-old from Mississauga after he shot a firework up, then proceeded to point it at a crowd, run to them as it went off, all while the cluster of people scattered away. No one was injured from this incident.
Guelph police also describe an incident where officers in a cruiser were surrounded by a crowd who were banging on the windows, screaming, and yelling.
Kitchener Top Stories
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | All 39 miners trapped underground in Sudbury, Ont., have now been rescued
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | All 39 miners trapped underground in Sudbury, Ont., have now been rescued
All of the 39 people stuck underground at Vale's Totten Mine in Sudbury, Ont., have now been rescued, Vale reported early Wednesday morning.
Health minister expects Pfizer submission for kids' COVID-19 vaccine in October
Health Minister Patty Hajdu said she expects a submission from Pfizer in the coming weeks for the use of the company's COVID-19 vaccine in children ages five to 11.
OPINION | Tom Mulcair: Trudeau has to get serious. The time for bluffing and emoting is over.
In the waning days of the campaign, Trudeau went all out to convince voters in the Greater Toronto Area that he was a 'progressive,' a term that he hardly ever used to describe himself before. Now, it’s put up or shut up time in several key files, writes former NDP Leader Tom Mulcair in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
One winning ticket sold in B.C. for Tuesday's $70 million Lotto Max jackpot
A Lotto Max ticket holder in British Columbia is waking up $70 million richer. One winning ticket was sold in Tuesday's Lotto Max draw, which also saw three of 13 Maxmillions prizes claimed.
'Convenience comes at a price': Experts urge caution on QR codes
With the rise in popularity of QR codes at restaurants and other businesses during the pandemic, privacy and cyber security experts are urging Canadians to be cautious in their use of the technology.
Cardiac patients had a higher risk of dying at beginning of pandemic, Ont. study finds
After the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in Canada, there was a significant drop in both referrals and procedures for cardiac issues in Ontario, which led to a higher risk of patients dying while waiting for procedures, according to a new analysis.
Pattie Lovett-Reid: Are we on the cusp of a financial tipping point?
As many Canadians deal with the 'new normal' of living with COVID-19, CTV's chief financial commentator Pattie Lovett-Reid asks: Are we facing a critical moment and potential financial tipping point?
Wet'suwet'en Indigenous rights campaigner among winners of 'Alternative Nobel'
The Right Livelihood Award -- known as the 'Alternative Nobel' -- was awarded Wednesday to three activists and an organization working across the globe to empower communities in areas ranging from child protection to environmental defence.
London honours Princess Diana with blue plaque at former home
London finally honoured the late Princess Diana Wednesday with a blue plaque at the place she called home in the two years before she married Prince Charles and her life in the goldfish bowl began.
London
-
Lord Elgin Public School closed following COVID-19 outbreak
Lord Elgin Public School is closed following an outbreak of COVID-19 at the school.
-
London Majors on cusp of first title in nearly 50 years
The London Majors are one win away from capturing their first title in 46 years.
-
Single-vehicle takes out hydro pole in Riverbend neighbhourhood
Oxford Street West is closed in both directions after a single-vehicle crash left hydro lines down at the intersection of Oxford Street West and Riverbend Road.
Windsor
-
Windsor-Essex adds 29 new COVID-19 cases
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 29 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Wednesday.
-
Almost $230,000 in undeclared currency seized at Ambassador Bridge
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers seized almost $230,000 in undeclared U.S. currency at the Windsor-Detroit border.
-
Sunshine continues until chance of showers this weekend in Windsor weather
Windsor-Essex residents can expect a few more days of sunshine and mild fall weather before a chance of rain on the weekend.
Barrie
-
'It was our time,' Three women make history as first female OPP K9 handlers
Three women are making history as the first female K9 handlers in the OPP.
-
Driver charged after allowing kids to refuse to buckle up
A driver faces charges after an officer spotted three children without their seatbelts fastened.
-
Victims of an apartment fire in Collingwood identified
The OPP released the names of the two people who died in an apartment building fire at the Shannon Towers in Collingwood.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | All 39 miners trapped underground in Sudbury, Ont., have now been rescued
All of the 39 people stuck underground at Vale's Totten Mine in Sudbury, Ont., have now been rescued, Vale reported early Wednesday morning.
-
Trial of man accused of murder in 2018 begins in Sudbury
The victim of a fatal stabbing in 2018 in Greater Sudbury was attending a celebration of life for a late friend when he was killed, a Sudbury court heard Tuesday as the trial began.
-
Ontario region issues warning about aggressive tactic using loophole to pressure sales
A region in Ontario is warning about an aggressive new tactic that uses a loophole to help make sales.
Ottawa
-
Barrhaven elementary school closed following COVID-19 outbreak
Ottawa's four main school boards are reporting 112 active COVID-19 cases between them as of Tuesday afternoon and Ottawa Public Health is reporting 15 ongoing outbreaks.
-
Ottawa police investigate collision at Somerset and Bronson
A driver struck a cyclist in his 50s at the intersection of Bronson Avenue and Somerset Street West Tuesday evening.
-
What's open and closed in Ottawa on the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's open and closed in Ottawa on for the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.
Toronto
-
Police identify 20-year-old man found dead near Toronto Zoo
Police have identified a 20-year-old man who was found dead near the Toronto Zoo early Monday morning.
-
Grieving daughter begs Ontario to mandate vaccines for long-term care staff after vaccinated mother dies
Kim Beaver says that as she sat outside the room where her mother died at a long-term care facility in Oshawa, Ont., she could hear the haunting sounds down the hall of other seniors, sick with COVID-19, wheezing and struggling to breathe.
-
'This is brilliant': Material that kills 99.9 per cent of germs to be installed on the TTC
The fear of grabbing on to a germ-covered pole or handrail while riding the TTC is soon to be a thing of the past thanks to a Vancouver-based mining company.
Montreal
-
Quebec nurses pan government's bonus offer, say real issue is mandatory overtime
A Quebec nurse says her mother was more excited than she was after Premier Francois Legault announced full-time nurses would receive a $15,000 bonus to keep them from quitting the public system.
-
High-profile Montreal realtor to be fined $20,000 for breaching real estate code
Weeks after selling the Outremont mansion of Quebec Premier François Legault, one of Montreal’s highest-profile realtors agreed to pay a $20,000 fine for breaching the real estate ethics code.
-
Quebec public daycare workers to strike for two days in October
The 11,000 unionized workers at most Centres de la petite enfance (CPE) will be on strike on Oct. 14 and 15.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick reports two new deaths related to COVID-19, 68 new cases on Tuesday
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting 68 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, along with 84 recoveries, as the total number of active cases in the province drops to 632.
-
Nova Scotia reports 97th COVID-19 related death, 32 new cases on Tuesday
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting the province's 97th COVID-19 related death, as well as 32 new cases and 28 recoveries, as 205 active cases remain in the province.
-
Rodney Levi: Coroner's jury hears evidence in inquest into police shooting of Indigenous N.B. man
A five-member coroner's jury is beginning to hear evidence today at an inquest into the police killing last year of an Indigenous man in New Brunswick.
Winnipeg
-
Emergency room doctor frustrated by uptick in COVID cases in southern Manitoba
An emergency room doctor in southern Manitoba is growing frustrated as COVID-19 cases continue to climb, saying younger patients are ending up in the hospital, and people aren’t getting tested before coming in.
-
Crews remain on scene overnight to fight Point Douglas warehouse fire
Crews with the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) remained on scene overnight as they continued to fight a fire at an empty warehouse at 2 Point Douglas Ave.
-
Winnipeg breaks 124-year-old warm-weather record on Tuesday
Southern Manitoba was hit with some hot weather on Tuesday -- so hot, in fact, that warm-weather records were broken in 16 communities around the province.
Calgary
-
Alberta defers offers of medical help saying greatest need still weeks away
Premier Jason Kenney turned down an offer of up to 30 experienced medical staff from Newfoundland and Labrador, saying Alberta doesn't need them now, but may in the weeks to come.
-
Alberta reports 1,246 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths as hospitalizations hit record high
Alberta reported 1,246 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as the fourth wave continues to pressure the province’s health care system with a record high number of hospitalizations.
-
Health minister expects Pfizer submission for kids' COVID-19 vaccine in October
Health Minister Patty Hajdu said she expects a submission from Pfizer in the coming weeks for the use of the company's COVID-19 vaccine in children ages five to 11.
Edmonton
-
Health minister expects Pfizer submission for kids' COVID-19 vaccine in October
Health Minister Patty Hajdu said she expects a submission from Pfizer in the coming weeks for the use of the company's COVID-19 vaccine in children ages five to 11.
-
Edmonton election ward profile: tastawiyiniwak
Tastawiyiniwak has six candidates vying for your vote in the 2021 municipal election, including Jon Dziadyk.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Edmonton weather for Sept. 29: Yep, it's Autumn... cool mornings and warm afternoons
Temperatures slipped close to the freezing mark in Edmonton this morning and dipped a degree or two below zero in some parts of central and western Alberta.
Vancouver
-
New Westminster renaming 2 waterfront places to commemorate Komagata Maru incident
The City of New Westminster is renaming two places along its Fraser River waterfront to commemorate the 1914 Komagata Maru incident.
-
One winning ticket sold in B.C. for Tuesday's $70 million Lotto Max jackpot
A Lotto Max ticket holder in British Columbia is waking up $70 million richer. One winning ticket was sold in Tuesday's Lotto Max draw, which also saw three of 13 Maxmillions prizes claimed.
-
'Blindly going forward': Urgent call for more COVID-19 testing as B.C. sees waits of hours or days
Amid increasing reports of lengthy waits for COVID-19 testing and soaring case numbers involving children, the former head of the B.C. Centre for Disease Control is urging officials to increase surveillance in the province.