Fireworks shot at crowd, beer bottle injuries during homecoming gatherings: Guelph police

Guelph police have released new details surrounding their response to the gatherings in the city during homecoming weekend, like how it cost well over $30,000 in additional officer deployment.

In a Wednesday news release, officials said there were 310 calls for service between Sept. 25 at 10 a.m. and Sept. 26 at 3 a.m. In a typical 24 hour time period, police will get around 200 calls for services.

Of the 310 calls, Guelph police say 50 were noise complaints, 29 involved open liquor, and numerous fines were handed out for hosting gatherings, attending gatherings, public urination, and public intoxication.

During a gathering of around 1,000 people on Chancellors Way, seven people were taken to hospital for reasons ranging from extreme intoxication to being hit by a beer bottle.

Officials cited the constant throwing of beer bottles by those in attendance as a safety issue that made it difficult for first responders to manage the event.

Police describe an incident of a bottle being thrown from an apartment window, landing on a cruiser a foot away from officers, but not being able to identify who threw it.

Around 12:30 a.m., when there were around 1,200 people at the street party, police say they arrested a 19-year-old from Mississauga after he shot a firework up, then proceeded to point it at a crowd, run to them as it went off, all while the cluster of people scattered away. No one was injured from this incident.

Guelph police also describe an incident where officers in a cruiser were surrounded by a crowd who were banging on the windows, screaming, and yelling.