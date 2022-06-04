Guelph city councillor stepping away from position after eight years

James Gordon is stepping down from his Guelph Ward 2 councillor role.

The local leader announced on Friday he was retiring from municipal politics after eight years in his current position.

“I will continue to fight for just causes. I’m not disappearing,” Gordon said in an email statement. “I have an excitement around looking for new ways to carry on that work in a different context.”

He cites wanting council to have more diverse voices, being of an older age, and feeling as if he “may have reached a limit on what I can accomplish in the councillor role” as reasons for him stepping away.