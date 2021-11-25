Guelph administers first COVID-19 vaccines to children under 12

GUELPH -

The first youth COVID-19 vaccination clinic has opened in Guelph.

The clinic, which is located at Stone Road Mall, started administering doses to children between five and 11 years old on Thursday afternoon.

Officials said they expect to administer about 350 doses on Thursday.

Pfizer's children vaccine was approved by Health Canada last week.

Waterloo Region will start putting shots in arms for children on Friday.