GRT adds new bus route to Region of Waterloo International Airport

    Grand River Transit has introduced two new bus routes, one that connects to the Cambridge Business Park and the other to the Region of Waterloo International Airport.

    Route 78 Fountain will run between Sportsworld Station and the airport in Breslau. There are also stops at the Toyota plant and Loblaws store on Fountain Street North, as well as more stops along Kossuth Road.

    GRT says there will 30-minute service from Monday to Friday between the hours of 6 a.m. and 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and 10:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.

    Route 72 Speedsville, meanwhile, will begin at Sportsworld Station. Buses will make stops on Cherry Blossom Road, Speedsville Road, Heroux Devtek Drive, Boxwood Drive, Vondrau Drive and Maple Grove Road. Toyota and Loblaws are within walking distance.

    GRT says the route will operate on a 30-minute schedule between 6 a.m. and 11:30 p.m.

    Both routes started service on Sept. 2.

