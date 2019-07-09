

CTV Kitchener





For years, there were concerns about low water levels in the great lakes, but this year, it's the high levels that are getting everyone's attention.

Water levels in Lake Michigan and Lake Huron rose 10 cm last month, reaching the highest they've ever been at this time of year.

Levels have been monitored since the 1860s.

Meanwhile, Georgian Bay is just 10 cm away from hitting its all-time high, which was last set back in October of 1968.

"It's stayed up longer, it used to be what they called a seven-year cycle," explains boater Bing Jowett. "But now it just keeps going up and up and up. There doesn't seem to be any stopping of it."

Beaches have been reduced, and fixed docks and piers are now vulnerable to flooding.

Experts are anticipating that the water will continue to rise this summer, with conditions continuing for six months.