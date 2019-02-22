

CTV Kitchener





The recently approved budget for the Grand River Conservation Authority includes $35 million for programs they say will minimize property damage from flooding and improve the health of the watershed.

Municipalities will contribute roughly $11.6 million to the GRCA in 2019 and make up about 33 per cent of their total budget.

Government grants totaled $4.9 million, while GRCA revenue will general the remaining $15.4 million.

The conservation authority adds that the programs will protect life from flood erosion, connect people to the environment through outdoor experiences, and manage land holdings in a sustainable way.

The GRCA noted their work on the Drinking Water Source Protection Plan, Water Management Plan, Hazard Tree Management, Water Control Structures, and Conservation Areas as highlights of their budget approval on Friday.