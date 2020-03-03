KITCHENER -- WARNING: Some details may be disturbing to readers.

A police officer testified Tuesday at the trial of an Elmira teen accused of killing his mother in 2017.

Her body was found in her home on Christmas Day but the officer told the court that it’s believed she died weeks earlier.

The teen has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and not guilty to first-degree murder.

Since he has been charged under the Youth Criminal Justice Act neither he nor his mother can be identified.

On Monday court heard that the victim had been stabbed to death near the end of November 2017 but her body wasn’t discovered until almost a month later.

The victim’s brother testified that he went to her home on Christmas Day after she didn’t respond to his phone calls or text messages.

He said when he opened the door there was a “terrible smell of spoiled meat.” He also saw what he described as “muddy footprints” all over the floors but later learned it was blood.

The brother also testified that his sister’s blood was all over the covers and walls, and at the end fo the hallway was a body covered by a blanket.

Court was also shown a photo of a large pile of furniture blocking the front door.

On Tuesday the officer showed the court photos and evidence gathered at the crime scene.

They included a nightgown the victim was wearing when she was found.

It was soaked in blood and other “biological matter.”

The officer also pointed out that the nightgown had a number of “defects” or holes and rips in the fabric.

Court was also shown photos of the bed with red stains on the pillow and bedding.

During the officer’s testimony the teen sat in the courtroom with his head bowed.