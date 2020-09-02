KITCHENER -- A member of the Guelph Police Service is hanging up his collar after a decade of being a good boy on the force.

K9 officer Charger is retiring after 10 years of “dedicated service," Guelph police said in a news release.

Charger was paired with partner Sgt. Andrew Crowe in July of 2011 after he was imported from Germany. Officials said he was a multi-purpose canine, adding that he was trained in tracking, evidence, area and building search, obedience, agility, drug detection and firearms.

Charger has helped locate dozens of suspects in his career and charmed visitors at the Guelph Police Week Open House.

The police pup also received citations from the United States Police Canine Association for his successful tracks. While competing at the USPCA dog trials, he won first place in tracking, second in evidence search and third in agility.

Crowe and Charger competed at the National Level in Florida last November.

Charger will spend his retirement years with Crowe's family.