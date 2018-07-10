

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police responded to a report of a break-and-enter at a jewelry store in Cambridge on July 9.

It occurred at 27-100 Sheldon Drive.

The investigation revealed that unknown suspects entered the building through the roof.

Police say ‘a large quantity’ of gold, diamonds and jewelry were taken, but exact amounts were not released.

The investigation is ongoing.

No other details were available.