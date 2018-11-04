

CTV Kitchener





Dozens of Girl Guide campgrounds across the province will be closing for good.

According to officials, the sites aren’t being used enough to justify the upkeep costs.

The campgrounds are only used on weekends in the spring and fall.

Up to 16 Girl Guide camps with be shut down and sold, including Camp Conestogo which is south of Listowel.

The provincial commissioner says the money made from selling the sites will help say for new experiences for the girls.

The organization plans to rent out other spots so the traditions can continue at private campgrounds or conservation areas.

It will take a few years for all the camps to be sold.