Galt Country Club mourns general manager killed in crash

Those who knew Brian Jolley say he brought a smile and infectious personality wherever he went.

The 47-year-old was in the midst of his first full year as general manager at the Galt Country Club in Cambridge before he was tragically killed in a two-vehicle crash.

On Sept. 20 at around 8:45 p.m., Ontario Provincial Police said a motorcycle and a sedan collided at the intersection of Highway 6 and Wellington Road 38, north of Guelph. The operator of the sedan was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

On Friday, OPP confirmed Jolley was the motorcyclist who died in the crash.

“It’s very shocking. He’s very close with our staff, he’s been here for three years,” course director Dave Smallwood told CTV News. “It hit everybody very hard.”

Galt Country Club closed its club house for most of Wednesday and all of Thursday.

Smallwood said Jolley was a long-standing member of the golf community. Staff lined each of his personalized golf bags along the clubhouse hallway, and stationed a book of condolence in the pro shop.

“He was a great personality,” said long-time member Rick Mathis. “He had kind words to say about everybody.”

The golf pro was also a member of an indoor golf league in Waterloo. Golf Without Limits general manager Brad Thomas said he’s known the Jolley for almost 25 years. He said he didn’t hear the news until the next morning.

“There [were] plans to golf the day of, [then have] lunch,” Thomas said.

Thomas added that Jolley was a great club professional, but will be remembered as an even better friend.

“If you need a hand for anything, he’s going to give it to you in any way possible,” Thomas said. “He always has your back. He’ll always just be there for you.”

Galt Country Club says it plans to honour Jolley during its Members Closing Day banquet on Saturday.