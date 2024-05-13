Former client sets law office on fire: Guelph police

A 44-year-old Cambridge man is facing several charges after police say someone broke into a Guelph law office Friday night and set it on fire.

Police were called to an address on Woolwich Street North in downtown Guelph at around 9 p.m. According to police, a witness saw a male smash several windows and write on the exterior of the building with orange spray paint before going in. Police said several full cardboard file boxes were set on fire before the man fled.

The Guelph Fire Department extinguished the flames.

A male was found in the area and was arrested. Police said he is a former client of the law office and is charged with arson, break and enter and mischief under $5,000.