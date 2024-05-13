OPP share 3D face recreation to help identify baby found in Grand River

A $50,000 reward is being provided by the Government of Ontario to help identify a young child whose remains were found along the Grand River in 2022.

The cause of death has not been determined.

The facial approximation, completed by the OPP Forensic Artist/Reconstruction Analyst, is of a female child. It was determined the child was between the ages of ten-and-a-half months and three years at the time of her death.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have released a three-dimensional (3D) facial approximation and new unsolved video in the hopes of identifying a child whose remains were discovered by two people fishing on a boat on May 17, 2022 along the Grand River in Dunnville. (OPP)"We need the community's help in this disturbing and tragic case involving a young child,” said Detective Inspector Shawn Glassford, with the OPP, in a media release. “We hope that the 3-D facial approximation will spark someone's memory and that they come forward. Together, we can give this child her name back."

Investigative Genetic Genealogy (IGG) results showed that the child’s heritage is half Chinese or neighbouring countries along the southern Chinese border, and is of North African heritage, police said.

Police hope the 3D approximation and video will prompt the public to provide new information to assist the investigation.

The video, The Grand River Baby: Unsolved, goes behind the scenes of the investigation with additional details of the case. It also features the investigative team.

Anyone who knows the child, has information that may help to identify her or knows of a family member who may have left town suddenly or moved away under circumstances that could now be considered suspicious, is encouraged to contact police at 1-844-677-9403 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca/submit-a-tip.

The Investigation

Police were notified of the remains along the river on May 17, 2022 by two fisherman and had responded to the scene at around 1:22 p.m.

On May 23, 2022, police released an update on the investigation. They believed the girl was between the ages of 10-and-a-half months to two-and-a-half years old at the time of her death.

Police said they wouldn’t be limiting the investigation to the Dunnville area.

“There’s nothing saying this little girl is from the area,” said Glassford. “We’ve searched the shores of the Grand River all the way up to the Caledonia area. That’s a long stretch of river.”

He said they also followed up on tips from as far away as the United States.

"I just really feel bad for the little girl," one resident said. "Whatever happened to her, I wish they would come clean if it happened that way. A little girl like that is too young to leave this world."

On May 23, the community of Dunnville held a candlelight vigil for the girl.

"I just pray that someone will come forward and claim her," another resident said. "Hopefully they'll find out who she is, maybe this will bring it to light to all those around."

Authorities set up a special tip line for any information someone feels might be relevant to the investigation.

“Just call the tip line if you happen to have any information. Even if it’s a little bit of information and you don’t feel it’s worthy of calling in - let us decide that. Call it in,” said Glassford.

