Motorcyclist dies following Hwy. 6 collision near Guelph

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal collision on Hwy. 6 just north of Guelph.

Emergency crews were called to the scene around 8:45 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash where Wellington Road 38 meets the highway.

"As a result of the crash, a 47-year-old man from Fergus was pronounced dead at the scene," said Wellington County OPP Const. Joshua Cunningham. "The other driver [of the sedan] was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries."

Const. Cunningham adds that the 47-year-old man was the rider of the motorcycle.

Hwy. 6 was closed between Wellington Road 51 and Wellington Road 7. Wellington Road 36 between Highway 6 and Mill Road was also closed.

Police expected closures to remain in effect for most of the night as investigators work to determine the cause of the collision.