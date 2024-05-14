A dozen people displaced, $150K in damage after Cambridge apartment fire

Red Cross is helping 12 people who were displaced following an apartment fire in Cambridge.

Fire crews were called to a three-storey apartment building on Caledonian View Monday night.

No one was hurt, a cat was rescued, and the flames were contained to one unit.

However, smoke damage to the second and third storey units forced a dozen people to be displaced and caused roughly $150,000 in damage.

The cause of the fire is still undetermined.