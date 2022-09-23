Victim identified in fatal crash near Guelph

Police have identified the man who died in a motorcycle crash earlier this week.

On Sept. 20 at around 8:45 p.m., police said a motorcycle and a sedan collided at the intersection of Highway 6 and Wellington Road 38, north of Guelph. The operator of the sedan was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The operator of the motorcycle, Brian Jolley, 47, Fergus, was pronounced deceased at scene.

Jolley was the general manager at the Galt Country Club in Cambridge. On Friday, flags at the club flew at half-mast.

Dave Smallwood, director of golf at Galt County Club said the loss has hit everyone hard.

“It’s very shocking, he’s very close with our staff,” said Smallwood.

A book of condolences has been set up at the pro shop.

“He was just a great personality,” club member Rick Mathis Mathis said. “He had kind words to say about everyone.”