KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Toonie sized hail and heavy rain expected in northern Wellington County : Environment Canada

    A pedestrian carries an umbrella while crossing the street. (Source: AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) A pedestrian carries an umbrella while crossing the street. (Source: AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    People living in Wellington County North, Arthur and Mount Forest are being advised to take cover as scattered thunderstorms sweep across the area into Monday evening.

    Environment Canada issued the warning after tracking a development of scattered thunderstorms along a northeast-to-southwest oriented front.

    “There is some indication that an isolated tornado threat may develop, but the potential remains quite low at this time,” Environment Canada said.

    The weather service said winds could top 90 km/h and the affected area could see up to 50 mm of rainfall. Environment Canada warns strong winds can toss loose objects, snap tree branches, and cause damage to buildings and vehicles. Additionally, they said heavy downpours can result in flash floods and water pooling and large hail can cause injury or damage to property.

