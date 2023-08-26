G2 driver in mother’s Mustang stopped going 199 km/h: Police
Ontario Provincial police say a 19-year-old G2 driver was stopped going nearly double the speed limit while driving in his mother’s mustang on Highway 8 near King Street.
In a social media post, OPP said the driver was clocked going 199km/h in a 100km/h zone around 9 p.m. on Aug. 23.
The 19-year-old was charged with stunt driving and careless driving, OPP said.
The driver is facing a 14 day vehicle impoundment and 20 day license suspension.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Popular game show host Bob Barker has died, publicist says
A publicist says popular game show host Bob Barker, a household name for a half-century as host of "Truth or Consequences" and "The Price Is Right," has died at his home in Los Angeles. Barker was 99.
CRA still missing targets for call wait times, despite $400-million boost in funding
As of the end of July, the Canada Revenue Agency's call centres were hitting their target of getting to a caller within 15 minutes or less only 31 per cent of the time, despite $400 million in federal funding to improve wait times.
Donald Trump's 'angry' mugshot stays true to his character while fuelling campaign spectacle: experts
Donald Trump's deadly stare in his now historic mugshot is all part of his 'tough guy' performance, experts say, as the former U.S. president wastes no time taking advantage of the spectacle of his arrest.
No timeline for end of all evacuation orders in West Kelowna, fire chief says
While evacuation orders continue to be rescinded across the Central Okanagan Regional District, West Kelowna's fire chief says there's no timeline for when everyone in the hard-hit city will be allowed to return to their properties.
FIFA suspends Spain soccer federation president Luis Rubiales for 90 days after World Cup final kiss
FIFA suspended Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales from office on Saturday while its disciplinary committee investigates his conduct at the Women's World Cup final, which included kissing a player without her consent.
'I felt like we were being taken advantage of': Canadians seek travel refunds amid natural disasters
Some Canadians are struggling to recoup thousands of dollars from their cancelled travel plans as a series of natural disasters causes widespread destruction in Canada and elsewhere.
Russia's Wagner mercenaries face uncertainty after the presumed death of their leader in plane crash
The crash of a plane carrying Yevgeny Prigozhin has raised questions about the future of his private army, Wagner, which fought alongside Russian troops in Ukraine before his brief uprising against military leaders in Moscow.
LATEST UPDATES | ‘Preparing for the worst, hoping for the best’: Evacuation order issued in Hay River, N.W.T.
The Northwest Territories government turned its attention to the community of Hay River on Friday as a raging wildfire led to extreme fire behaviour in the region and forced the evacuation of all remaining people, except for firefighters, in the town.
At least 168 structures lost or damaged due to Bush Creek East blaze in B.C.'s Shuswap
The massive Bush Creek East wildfire burning in B.C.'s Shuswap has destroyed or damaged at least 168 structures, according to an incomplete survey of impacted communities.
London
-
Popular game show host Bob Barker has died, publicist says
A publicist says popular game show host Bob Barker, a household name for a half-century as host of "Truth or Consequences" and "The Price Is Right," has died at his home in Los Angeles. Barker was 99.
-
Owen Sound restaurateur Sharif Rahman dies after brutal attack
An Owen Sound man known as a beloved community member and restaurant owner has died one week after a violent assault.
-
Section of Queens Avenue to close overnight Sunday
A heads up for drivers, as a section of Queens Avenue is set to shut down overnight Sunday as part of the Downtown Loop project.
Windsor
-
Popular game show host Bob Barker has died, publicist says
A publicist says popular game show host Bob Barker, a household name for a half-century as host of "Truth or Consequences" and "The Price Is Right," has died at his home in Los Angeles. Barker was 99.
-
A powerful summer storm, multiple collisions on Highway 401, and a Hells Angels arrest: Top Windsor stories this week
The region was battered by powerful thunderstorms on Thursday, weapons and ammo were seized following the arrest of a Hells Angels member, and two separate collisions involving transport trucks on Highway 401 closed the highway. Here’s a look at the top stories on ctvnewswindsor.ca this week.
-
WATCH
WATCH | LaSalle, Ont. resident catches funnel cloud on camera
A LaSalle resident said he 'probably should’ve' been inside as a severe storm blew in Thursday evening – but instead caught footage of a funnel cloud.
Barrie
-
Former figure skating Olympian from Barrie, Ont., identified as new mom killed in Melancthon crash
A figure skating Olympian from Barrie, Ont. has been identified as the 31-year-old woman killed in a multi-vehicle collision in Melancthon Township, north of Shelburne, earlier this week.
-
Brave act by family friend saves boy's life after car crashes into pedestrians in Orillia, aunt says
A young boy struck by a car alongside his mom, baby sister and family friend while waiting to cross the street in Orillia is on the mend after being airlifted to a children's hospital.
-
Owen Sound restaurateur Sharif Rahman dies after brutal attack
An Owen Sound man known as a beloved community member and restaurant owner has died one week after a violent assault.
Northern Ontario
-
CRA still missing targets for call wait times, despite $400-million boost in funding
As of the end of July, the Canada Revenue Agency's call centres were hitting their target of getting to a caller within 15 minutes or less only 31 per cent of the time, despite $400 million in federal funding to improve wait times.
-
Two arrested in North Bay, 3D printed firearms, drugs seized
Ontario Provincial Police together with local law enforcement agencies made several recent arrests as part of a nation-wide operations cracking down on the manufacturing and trafficking of privately-made firearms.
-
Former figure skating Olympian from Barrie, Ont., identified as new mom killed in Melancthon crash
A figure skating Olympian from Barrie, Ont. has been identified as the 31-year-old woman killed in a multi-vehicle collision in Melancthon Township, north of Shelburne, earlier this week.
Ottawa
-
Here's what is expected to cost Ottawa homeowners more in 2024
The finance and corporate services committee will vote Sept. 5 on the directions to staff for developing the 2024 operating and capital budgets
-
Driver blew 4x the legal limit after 'brief stop' at North Grenville liquor store, OPP says
Ontario Provincial Police are thanking the public for alerting officers to an impaired driver, who was stopped in the parking lot of a liquor store in North Grenville.
-
Rowdy orientation week in Kingston, Ont. could land party hosts $2000 fines
As students return to Kingston's university district, the city says it will be handing out fines for raucous parties.
Toronto
-
Two years ago, a Jays player was ready to quit professional baseball. Now, he’s making MLB history
Two years before Davis Schneider made MLB history, becoming the first player in the sport to collect nine hits and two homers in his first three games, he was on the verge of quitting professional baseball.
-
Ontario government, secondary school teachers' union agree to process to avoid strike
The Ontario government has announced it will enter a process with the province’s secondary school teachers’ union to avoid strikes and keep kids in school, pending a vote by members.
-
Teen found dead after entering storm drain in Toronto park during downpour
A teen boy has been found dead after getting caught in a storm drain in a Toronto park during a torrential downpour Thursday evening.
Montreal
-
Senior with Alzheimer's missing for hours after leaving Montreal hospital without family's knowledge
A family is furious after an 82-year-old woman with Alzheimer's went missing from a Montreal hospital for several hours on Friday.
-
'Totally illegal': Montreal family battling with landlord over deposit
A Montreal woman is out hundreds of dollars after she gave a prospective landlord a deposit -- a practice that, unbeknownst to her at the time, is illegal.
-
Quebec woman, 58, killed in suspected homicide
Quebec provincial police (SQ) are investigating what appears to be a homicide Saturday morning in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region.
Atlantic
-
Canadian Hurricane Centre issues first bulletin on Tropical Storm Franklin
The first official bulletin on Tropical Storm Franklin was released by the Canadian Hurricane Centre at noon on Friday.
-
‘The cost of food is not going down’: School lunch program in jeopardy
A boys and girls club in Riverview, New Brunswick that provides school meal programs to hundreds of children has lost a major sponsor, and is feeling the pinch.
-
'We are very disappointed': Strike looming at Université de Moncton
The union that represents administration, maintenance staff, and trades at the Université de Moncton is set to go on strike Monday.
Winnipeg
-
MPI employees could be on strike next week: Union
Staff members with Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) could be on the picket lines by Monday if a new deal is not reached between the Crown Corporation and the union.
-
First West Nile Virus case of the year found in Manitoba
The Manitoba government has flagged the province's first case of West Nile Virus (WNV) this year.
-
Rising Tide Challenge raising money for Dream Factory
A Winnipeg investment advisor is hoping his commitment to climb Mount Everest will inspire others to do the same and raise money to help kids reach their dreams, but he doesn't have to travel to Nepal to do it.
Calgary
-
University students struggling to find housing in Calgary and other cities
Luis Sanchez Diaz didn't win a lottery this year for on-campus housing at the University of Calgary, but he still considers himself lucky.
-
Popular game show host Bob Barker has died, publicist says
A publicist says popular game show host Bob Barker, a household name for a half-century as host of "Truth or Consequences" and "The Price Is Right," has died at his home in Los Angeles. Barker was 99.
-
Person of interest identified in connection with missing northeast man
City police are still trying to figure out what happened to Abdul Mufti.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton at capacity for evacuees, closing registrations
The city says it can't take any more evacuees at the Edmonton Expo Centre.
-
LATEST UPDATES
LATEST UPDATES | ‘Preparing for the worst, hoping for the best’: Evacuation order issued in Hay River, N.W.T.
The Northwest Territories government turned its attention to the community of Hay River on Friday as a raging wildfire led to extreme fire behaviour in the region and forced the evacuation of all remaining people, except for firefighters, in the town.
-
Alley-oooh! Edmonton's efforts to create plaza paying off for Old Strathcona businesses, residents
A City of Edmonton effort six years in the making to inject life into an Old Strathcona alley is taking root.
Vancouver
-
No timeline for end of all evacuation orders in West Kelowna, fire chief says
While evacuation orders continue to be rescinded across the Central Okanagan Regional District, West Kelowna's fire chief says there's no timeline for when everyone in the hard-hit city will be allowed to return to their properties.
-
'I felt like we were being taken advantage of': Canadians seek travel refunds amid natural disasters
Some Canadians are struggling to recoup thousands of dollars from their cancelled travel plans as a series of natural disasters causes widespread destruction in Canada and elsewhere.
-
Popular game show host Bob Barker has died, publicist says
A publicist says popular game show host Bob Barker, a household name for a half-century as host of "Truth or Consequences" and "The Price Is Right," has died at his home in Los Angeles. Barker was 99.