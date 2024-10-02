Four people face weapons and drugs charges as part of Guelph Police investigation

Four people have been charged as part of a Guelph Police investigation into drug trafficking and stolen property.

Investigators began looking into two men earlier this summer, culminating in searches at homes in east Guelph, Erin and the Campbellville area last week.

As a result of the searches by Guelph Police, Halton Regional Police and the Ontario Provincial Police, officers seized suspected crystal methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl worth an estimated $14,000. Officers also seized several real and replica firearms, a stolen crossbow and a homemade conducted energy weapon.

Police also found more than 40 bicycles, three motorcycles, a riding lawnmower and some tools, all believed to be stolen.

Two Guelph men, aged 51 and 41, a 40-year-old Halton man and a 34-year-old woman from Erin have been charged with possessing controlled substances for the purpose of trafficking, possessing stolen property over $5,000, possession prohibited weapons and breaching court orders.