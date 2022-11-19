Four alleged distraction thefts in two days prompts Waterloo regional police warning

Waterloo regional police are warning the public about an increase in distraction thefts.

Police say there were four incidents in the area on Wednesday and Thursday that involved people having their wallet stolen after being distracted by small talk, questions in a store, or questions outside a store.

According to a news release, one incident at Ottawa Street and Fischer-Hallman Road in Kitchener involved someone leaving a store, being engaged in conversation, and then noticing their wallet was gone from their purse once a suspect had left.

The victim's stolen debit card was allegedly used to make purchases and cash withdrawals.

Police say the PIN number was used by the suspect, meaning they may have watched the victim pay for their purchases in the store.

Officials indicate that elderly women are more likely to be targeted.

Police are advising the public to shield their PIN while making a purchase, pay attention to personal property when a stranger engages in conversation, and to check valuables if unnecessarily bumped in a crowded space.