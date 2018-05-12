

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police are warning food delivery drivers to take extra precautions when they drop off their orders.

There have been at least 10 reported robberies over the last few months.

“When they get to a residence they are accosted by one or more individuals,” says Inspector Mike Haffner of the Waterloo Regional Police. “They’re robbed of their personal belongings, their food, and in one case, their vehicle.”

The latest incident happened Wednessday in the area of Cedar Street in Cambridge.

A pizza delivery worker was held up at gunpoint before the suspect fled in the driver’s vehicle.

Police have released a photo of a man they want to talk to connection to their investigation.

The co-owner of Pisa Pizzeria says he’s not too concerned about the recent rash of robberies.

“Other places close later,” says Les Forgacs. “We close at 10 p.m. during the week, midnight on weekend.”

Police say drivers should stay calm and comply with the thieves, while collecting as much information possible about their appearance or vehicle.