The same people may be responsible for two recent robberies of food delivery drivers, police say.

The robberies occurred about a block apart in Kitchener’s Kingsdale neighbourhood, on back-to-back nights.

Waterloo Regional Police say one driver was robbed around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday near Connaught Street and Eighth Avenue, and the other around 11:50 p.m. Wednesday near Connaught and Franklin streets.

The suspects in both cases are described as thin black men in their early 20s.