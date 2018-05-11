Featured
Police caution delivery services after 10th recent robbery
Waterloo Regional Police say they are looking to speak with this male in connection with a robbery. (Photo: WRPS)
Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating after a pizza delivery service was robbed at gunpoint around 1 a.m. on May 9.
Police say they were called to a robbery in the area of Cedar Street in Cambridge on Wednesday.
A pizza delivery service was approached by suspects who allegedly showed a handgun and stole the driver’s vehicle, police say.
Police are warning delivery service workers to be cautious.
During recent months, there have been 10 reported robberies of delivery drivers. Most of these cases were theft under $5,000, and some of these robberies were at gunpoint.
Police are interested in speaking to the male in the photo above in connection with Wednesday’s incident.