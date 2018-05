CTV Kitchener





A pizza delivery driver was robbed of his order while making a delivery in a Kitchener neighbourhood, police say.

Waterloo Regional Police say the robbery occurred around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday near Ottawa Street South and Howland Drive.

According to police, the driver was robbed by three men. He was not injured.

Police say one of the men is believed to be black, six feet tall and have a medium build, while a second is described as white and six feet tall, with a medium build and a black beard.

There have been several similar robberies reported in Kitchener in recent months.