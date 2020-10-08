KITCHENER -- Many people are heading to local pharmacies to get a flu shot this year.

Health officials said getting the shot is even more important than usual to help reduce the strain on the health care system during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The PharmaSave at Carriage Crossing Plaza in Waterloo ran out of doses of the flu shot in a matter of hours when they were available to the public starting on Wednesday.

"Should have been well over 200 vaccines, and I only received 30," pharmacist Patty Vamvakitis said.

She was hoping to get more doses on Thursday.

"Then I'll be able to get at least 100 patients vaccinated in the next 48 hours," she said.

Local public health officials said getting the flu shot will prevent the health care system from being overburdened when it needs to deal with influenza and COVID-19 at the same time.

Pharmacists said it could also take the pressure off testing centres.

"It's really indistinguishable what you have," Vamvakitis said. "Whether it is a cold, flu or COVID, the symptoms overlap."

Officials said the flu shot could also protect the most vulnerable from complications from both the flu and COVID-19.

Pharmacists said they expect to be even busier this year, since this is the first time they've been able to administer a high-dose vaccine to seniors. In previous years, they would have had to go to a doctor.

"We are getting as many high dose as we are regular dose," Vamvakitis said.

Last month, the provincial government said it was investing $70 million to buy 5.1 million flu shot doses to avoid a "twindemic."

Flu shots are available by appointment only at PharmaSave, and anyone coming in will need to fill out a COVID-19 screen before coming in.

Pharmacists at the Shoppers Drug Mart pharmacy at Conestoga Mall said the demand has been "noticeably higher" this year, which is positive.

That pharmacy said it's not worried about having enough doses, since they're receiving stock consistently. The supply is managed by the Ministry of Health.