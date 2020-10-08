KITCHENER -- Flu shots arrived in Waterloo Region on Wednesday, and pharmacists say they're already being inundated with requests.

Public health officials say that getting the flu shot this season is particularly important, because it could help prevent the health-care system from being overrun by people by flu and COVID-19 cases.

There's another benefit to the flu shot: while it won't stop you from getting COVID-19, experts say this year's vaccine will also help protect you from complications from both it and influenza.

WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT THE FLU SHOT

Health-care providers and walk-in clinics offer the flu vaccine to those aged six months and older.

Pharmacies can also offer the flu shot to people as long as they're over the age of five.

While normally limited to health-care providers, pharmacies will also have high-dose flu vaccines this season, the region's website says.

Anyone 65 or older can get the high-dose vaccine free-of-charge.

The Public Health Agency of Canada says more than 13 million doses were ordered this year, compared to 11.2 million in 2019.

Region of Waterloo Public Health officials say that the flu causes an estimated 12,200 hospitalizations and 3,500 deaths in Canada each year.

PLAN AHEAD FOR YOUR SHOT

The Ontario government has invested millions into its flu vaccine campaign this year, in an effort to prevent hospitals from having to deal with cases of influenza and COVID-19 at the same time.

It appears to be working: some local shot givers have already run out of their first batch of vaccines after a large demand in the first days of its availability.

COVID-19 has also impacted how shots will be delivered this year. Region of Waterloo Public normally does large community flu clinics, but because of the pandemic, those won't be going ahead.

Instead, officials have planned drive-thru family flu clinics for families with kids under six.

Those will be held at 435 The Boardwalk in Waterloo, at Medical Centre 2, and will run every Tuesday and Thursday through November.

Booking for appointments will open on Oct. 19 by calling 519-575-4400.