Flu and COVID-19 vaccines available in Waterloo Region

Flu and COVID-19 vaccines are now available for people in Waterloo Region.

The vaccines are available at no cost to anyone in Ontario who is 6-months-old or older.

Shots are available from participating pharmacies and health care providers.

Waterloo Region Public Health announced they had three lab-confirmed cases of influenza on Sept. 13.

Regional officials encourage people anyone who is feeling unwell to stay home, practice good hand hygiene, cover their mouths when coughing or sneezing, consider wearing a mask in indoor public settings and around anyone at a higher risk of infection and to seek medical attention if symptoms are severe or if they worsen.