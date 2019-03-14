

CTV Kitchener





Travelers are dealing with delays after Canada’s decision to ground the Boeing 737 Max 8 and Max 9.

Transport Minister Marc Garneau announced the decision on Wednesday.

Unable to fly in Canadian airspace, it’s causing delays and cancellations here in Waterloo.

So far, there are cancellations on Friday at the Region of Waterloo International Airport for the WestJet flight to and from Calgary, the company confirming that these are due to the groundings.

“We ask for understanding as we work to rebook all guests affected as quickly as possible,” WestJet says in a statement.

The company says more than 92 per cent of its fleet remains in service.

Garneau says he made the decision after finding a possible but unproven similarity between the Ethiopian Airlines crash last week and a Lion Air crash in October.

It’s not clear how many other flights will be impacted in Waterloo Region, but at Toronto Pearson International Airport, there are a number of cancellations.

Airlines say they are working to rebook customers on other planes.