Cambridge man reportedly runs away from crash, assaults person in nearby home

A Cambridge man involved in a crash is facing several charges after he reportedly ran off and committed several other offences before returning to the scene.

Officers were called to a collision on Saturday around 4:15 p.m. in the area of Jamieson Parkway and Lardner Street.

Police say the driver of a white Volkswagen heading south on Lardner rear-ended a grey Dodge travelling in the same direction, which caused the Dodge to strike a parked vehicle.

The Volkswagen driver reportedly fled the scene, entered a restaurant, caused property damage, left, entered a nearby home, and assaulted a resident.

The driver returned to the scene, got back in the Volkswagen, and tried to leave, but was blocked in by a tow truck, according to officials.

Police say the driver rammed the tow truck, but was then blocked by a second tow truck, allowing officers to get to the scene and arrest him.

A 40-year-old Cambridge man has been charged with dangerous operation, breaking and entering to commit assault, careless driving, not wearing a seatbelt properly, speeding, and racing a motor vehicle.

The two people in the Dodge and the person assaulted in the home were taken to local hospitals and treated for non-life threatening injuries. The driver was taken to a local hospital and later held for a bail hearing.

Anyone who saw the crash is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.