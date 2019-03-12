

A Hagersville teacher has been identified as one of the 18 Canadians killed on board a crashed Ethiopian Airlines plane. The plane was bound for Nairobi, Kenya when it crashed on March 10.

Dawn Tanner was the department head for special education at Hagersville Secondary School, a statement from the Grand Erie District School Board says in part.

“We would like to express our deepest sympathies to Dawn’s family, her friends and everyone connected to this tragic loss,” the statement reads. The school board says it waited to release the news until Tuesday at the request of her the woman’s family.

In a Facebook post, Cody French says Dawn Tanner was his mother.

"Mom, I can't begin to explain how much I miss you and how different life will be without your beautiful laughs and your tight hugs," his post reads in part.

Tanner had worked at the school since 2005 and was reportedly taking courses to become a principal.

According to the statement, she had served as a learning resource teacher and “was a champion for all students.”

French echoed that sentiment, saying in part, "My mother was an extraordinary woman who had a positive impact on numerous individuals but none more than my brother and I."

She also worked as a homework helper at the Six Nations Polytechnic Homework Support Centre.

The Grand Erie District School Board says flags would be lowered at the school on Tuesday in the teacher’s honour. Counsellors and support services will be available for staff and students when they return from March break.

Her passing is being felt across Haldimand County.