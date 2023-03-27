Five people charged in Brantford home invasion

Brantford police have arrested five people in connection to home invasion.

Police say officers were called to a residence on Anderson Road around 1:45 a.m. Thursday, March 23.

Police say four men entered the home armed with airsoft guns.

They allegedly assaulted, robbed and forcibly held two male victims who were inside at the time, before fleeing in a vehicle driven by a woman.

One victim was treated for minor physical injuries.

According to police, officers located the vehicle nearby and arrested the five people inside.

Six grams of cocaine, two airsoft replica rifles and an unspecified amount of Canadian currency were seized from the vehicle, police said.

The accused range in age from 28 to 57 years old. Three of the five are from Toronto. One is from Burlington and one has no fixed address.