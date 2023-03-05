First responders reflect on southern Ontario winter storm as cleanup continues

Those who were dealing with the massive winter storm that hit southern Ontario are looking back at the impact of the event on the roads.

In Norfolk County, emergency responders were on scene of a vehicle in a ditch at Windham Road 9 just west of Brantford Road.

Further north in Wellington County, drivers were also dealing with whiteout condition, which resulted in dozens of calls for service on OPP patrolled roads.

Provincial police are reminding drivers to be prepared, have a full tank of gas, equip vehicles with snow tires, and dress for the conditions.

"A lot of people were not dressed for the weather," said Const. Jacob Unger of Wellington County OPP. "If you get your car stuck in the ditch on a night like Friday night, it’s going to take a while for police and tows to get to you and get you out of the ditch.

"Always carry a big winter coat, items to keep you warm like gloves, boots, things like that, so if you are going to be stuck in the snow for a little bit you're prepared."

Provincial police add that drivers were passing them on the road Friday night and are advising people to adjust their driving habits to the weather conditions.

CLEAN UP CONTINUES

In Waterloo region, many are still cleaning up the mess that was left behind from the storm.

"You anticipate it," said resident Ed Nowak. "Last Monday we had that other storm that was a bit more challenging."

The City of Cambridge allowed residents and businesses 36 hours to clean up walkways following the snow event, while Kitchener and Waterloo gave people 24 hours.

"The clean up has gone pretty well," said Nowak. "When the plow comes by you're not that happy though for the driveway."

On Sunday, residents were still out with the shovels clearing the snow.

"The snow isn't good for the people who have babies and can't really get through this stuff," one resident said. "That's why we're cleaning up this snow."

In Waterloo, some case crews were dispatched again Sunday to clear roads where cars remained parked, despite the declared snow event.

City staff report that bridge decks, school loading zones, and some narrow roads were being cleared Sunday.

Sidewalks and park pathways are about 90 per cent cleared, according to the city.

In Cambridge, officials said all plowing procedures wrapped up around noon.