KITCHENER -- Fire crews in Woolwich Township spent their Tuesday morning battling flames from a barn fire.

A witness told CTV News that he saw fire trucks respond to the fire on Three Bridges Road in St. Jacobs around 3 a.m.

Waterloo Regional Police were also called to the incident, but say that no injuries were reported.

The extent of the damage is still unknown and officials say they could not comment on the cause of the fire.