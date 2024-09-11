Fire causes $50K in damage to Arthur home

Crews with Wellington North Fire put out flames Wednesday evening at an Arthur home.

Smoke was already filling the sky when firefighters arrived at the property on Wellington Road 109.

Deputy Chief Callise Loos said the fire was contained to the attic above the garage. The flames didn’t spread further into the home but there was some smoke damage.

That damage is estimated at $50,000.

Loos said the cause of the fire is accidental.

No one was hurt.

Wellington Road 109 and Highway 6 have since reopened to traffic.