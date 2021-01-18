KITCHENER -- Fewer students are enrolling at schools in the Waterloo Region District School Board.

The board said kindergarten registration has dropped because it's not required.

The pandemic may also have families looking for other options, like homeschooling or private schools.

A meeting agenda showed projected enrolment is down by nearly 820 full-time students.

Enrolment dropped by more than 500 students in October 2020 compared to the same timeframe in the year prior.

There were 64,213 students enrolled on Oct. 31, 2020, compared to 64,721 students on Oct. 31, 2019.

The board said more parents are opting for homeschooling.

"We are seeing more interest," said Carlo Ricci with the Ontario Federation of Teaching Parents. "Last year, for example, we would've had 370 members signing up for our newsletter. As of mid-September, that jumped to about 554."

One local private school said the waitlist has grown to more than 80 families.

"They specifically can see how their children are learning and what their children are learning now that their children are at home in front of their computers," Scholars' Hall founder Fred Gore said.

"We were, I think, one of the last parents to get in," said Brent Billing, whose daughter switched to private school. "I can only imagine the waitlist is more pronounced now given the pandemic."

St. John's-Kilmarnock School in Breslau also has a waitlist for the next school year.