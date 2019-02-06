Featured
Federal bill would make Sept. 30 holiday for Indigenous reconciliation
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Perry Bellegarde, national chief of the Assembly of First Nations, celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 21, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, February 6, 2019 1:50PM EST
Sept. 30 might become a new statutory holiday commemorating victims of residential schools.
The House of Commons heritage committee approved a measure Tuesday to make the last day of September a National Truth and Reconciliation Day.
That date is already used as an informal occasion to commemorate the experiences of residential-school students, called Orange Shirt Day.
It's called that in memory of a piece of a clothing one First Nations girl in British Columbia had taken away from her on her first day at a residential school in 1973.
The heritage committee put the new federal holiday into Bill C-369, which also creates a National Indigenous Peoples' Day on June 21 -- one day would be for commemoration, the other for celebration.
The bill has yet to go to the Commons for a final vote.