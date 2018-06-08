

CTV Kitchener





Ontario Provincial Police say they are investigating a fatal collision between an SUV a farm tractor east of Stratford.

The crash happened on Thursday at about 10 p.m. on Perth Line 34 in the village of the Shakespeare.

Police say the driver, the sole occupant of the SUV, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the tractor was not hurt.

Provincial police say Perth Line 34 between Perth Road 108 and Perth Road 109 has been closed for the investigation.