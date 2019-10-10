

Jeff Pickel, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER - For decades, the family of Second World War veteran William John Cook thought his Memorial Cross was gone.

On Wednesday night, the Guelph family was reunited with the long lost treasure.

Susan Giebel was on hand after she had found the Memorial Cross at a legion in Fort McMurray this summer.

“It’s unbelievable,” she said. “I wasn’t sure if I’d even find the family, or how long it would take, I just knew it had to be done.”

The Memorial Cross is awarded to the loved ones of fallen soldiers.

Cook’s family was originally given the award in 1951 after he passed away and is unsure how it ended up in Alberta.