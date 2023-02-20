Family day fun in Kitchener

Families in Kitchener took advantage of some free Family Day events around the city on Monday.

At the Kitchener Market, a Kids In The Kitchen event gave young people the chance to learn how to bake cookies while using local ingredients from market vendors.

“It’s just something that I'm super passionate about. It's always a little bit of organized chaos, but it's always a blast,” Nicole Puffer, the owner of Meals Without Madness and one of the instructors at the event said.

The event was aimed at getting kids more confident in the kitchen by giving them the skills to make cookies at home.

“Just the confidence that they have and the excitement around food. We've also seen that they tend to try out more foods if they're actually part of the cooking process,” Puffer said.

The market also put plastic sheets outside with a curling house drawn on one end. Families were able to use small lighter rolling rocks than the typical ice curling rocks to play the game.

Despite warmer weather keeping most outdoor ice rinks closed on Monday, some families were still able to enjoy free skates at the Uptown Waterloo Square rink and the Carl Zehr Square rink in Downtown Kitchener.

“You can go skating with your friends, and you can also skate around by yourself, and it's really fun,” Cela Mank said.

“We've been looking around different townships, and there's really nothing to skate on. I'm glad that they have this all sorted out for people. It's a real nice place to relax and have fun,” Mank said.