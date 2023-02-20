Family day fun in Kitchener
Families in Kitchener took advantage of some free Family Day events around the city on Monday.
At the Kitchener Market, a Kids In The Kitchen event gave young people the chance to learn how to bake cookies while using local ingredients from market vendors.
“It’s just something that I'm super passionate about. It's always a little bit of organized chaos, but it's always a blast,” Nicole Puffer, the owner of Meals Without Madness and one of the instructors at the event said.
The event was aimed at getting kids more confident in the kitchen by giving them the skills to make cookies at home.
“Just the confidence that they have and the excitement around food. We've also seen that they tend to try out more foods if they're actually part of the cooking process,” Puffer said.
The market also put plastic sheets outside with a curling house drawn on one end. Families were able to use small lighter rolling rocks than the typical ice curling rocks to play the game.
Despite warmer weather keeping most outdoor ice rinks closed on Monday, some families were still able to enjoy free skates at the Uptown Waterloo Square rink and the Carl Zehr Square rink in Downtown Kitchener.
“You can go skating with your friends, and you can also skate around by yourself, and it's really fun,” Cela Mank said.
“We've been looking around different townships, and there's really nothing to skate on. I'm glad that they have this all sorted out for people. It's a real nice place to relax and have fun,” Mank said.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Here's how Biden was able to sneak into Ukraine without anyone noticing
U.S. President Joe Biden’s motorcade slipped out of the White House around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. No big, flashy Air Force One for this trip -– the president vanished into the darkness on an Air Force C-32, a modified Boeing 757 normally used for domestic trips to smaller airports. The next time he turned up — 20 hours later — it was in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine.
Government communication on COVID-19 contributed to 'Freedom Convoy' origin: report
Justice Paul Rouleau says the Canada Border Services Agency made a bad situation worse when it mishandled the announcement of a vaccine mandate for truckers early last year, amid rampant anger and false information around the pandemic.
This 17-year-old from Vancouver, B.C. blew the American Idol judges away
A 17-year-old high-school student from Vancouver, B.C. wowed the judges on the season premiere of American Idol Sunday.
How Jimmy Carter once helped clean up a partial nuclear meltdown in Ontario
It was December 1952, the Cold War was raging and in a rural Ontario community a nuclear reactor had just partially melted down – the first serious reactor accident in the world. The partial meltdown at the experimental Chalk River Nuclear Laboratories, about 200 kilometres north of Ottawa, was significant for the changes to reactor safety and design it helped usher in.
Teenager in China becomes youngest person diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease
A teenager in China is the youngest person ever diagnosed with probable Alzheimer's disease, according to a study published on Dec. 31 by the doctors who diagnosed him.
Toronto man detained, locked in room overnight after Flair flight lands unexpectedly in U.S.
A Toronto man said he was stripped of his belongings and locked in a room overnight after the Flair flight he was on unexpectedly landed in the U.S.
Pestle, good luck charm or sex toy? Artifact may have been used for pleasure, researchers say
New research suggests that a nearly 2000-year-old, phallic-shaped Roman artifact may have been used as a device during sex rather than a good luck charm.
Feds' hiring of international group to advise on unmarked graves called 'misstep'
The National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation says there are many problems with a $2 million contract Ottawa recently signed with an international group to get its advice on unmarked graves.
Being richer doesn’t necessarily mean you're smarter, study finds
A study from Linkoping University in Sweden, published in the peer-reviewed journal European Sociological Review, has found that high-earning individuals do not necessarily have higher intelligence than those in lower-paying jobs.
London
-
'Prolonged freezing rain event': Special weather statement for London region
An ice storm is possible mid-week for part of southwestern Ontario, according to Environment Canada. A 'prolonged freezing rain event' could lead to significant ice build up in some areas starting late Wednesday into Thursday.
-
Toronto man detained, locked in room overnight after Flair flight lands unexpectedly in U.S.
A Toronto man said he was stripped of his belongings and locked in a room overnight after the Flair flight he was on unexpectedly landed in the U.S.
-
'We're all in this together': Woodstock Museum sharing COVID-19 pandemic stories
There are items and images that became symbols of the COVID-19 pandemic, but what a new exhibit at the Woodstock Museum sought to do is capture experiences and shine a light on how the community handled a challenging time.
Windsor
-
Crime spiralling out of control following relocation of Downtown Mission, according to nearby residents
Residents living near the Downtown Mission of Windsor say crime has spiralled out of control since the agency moved to 875 Ouellette Avenue in June 2022.
-
'Ice storm' possible for Windsor-Essex. Here's when it could arrive
Expect a range of temperatures in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent this week. Starting off on the cool side, the region will reach double digits on Thursday with a sharp drop below zero on Friday.
-
Local convenience store owner gives back to community on Family Day
A convenience store in Windsor's Ford City neighbourhood is giving back to families in need.
Barrie
-
Police investigating homicide after downtown Barrie confrontation turns violent
Police in Barrie are investigating a homicide after a violent confrontation between a group of individuals in the city's downtown core Monday morning.
-
Ont. table tennis coach confirmed dead amid allegations of sexually assaulting young girl
The table tennis coach from Newmarket facing allegations of sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl in Newmarket has died.
-
Driver, 20, trying to impress crowd faces impaired charges
Early Sunday morning, a 20-year-old man was arrested in Owen Sound for impaired operation after being found to have double the legal limit of alcohol in his blood while driving.
Northern Ontario
-
Supplements sold in Sudbury may pose serious health risks: Health Canada
Health Canada said Monday it seized unauthorized health products from two natural food stores in Sudbury because the products may contain prescription or controlled drugs, which may pose serious health risks.
-
Ontario home-care organizations ask province for help before health-care reforms
Hundreds of million of dollars are desperately needed to stabilize the home-care workforce in Ontario, the association representing organizations providing that care said as it urged the province to speed up delivery of promised funds.
-
Winter travel advisory in effect across northeastern Ont.
Environment Canada issued a winter travel advisory Monday for several communities across the northeast.
Ottawa
-
Hundreds of federal public servants seek support amid return to office: union
A union representing federal public servants says hundreds of its members have asked for help navigating challenges posed by the government's return-to-the-office plan.
-
Governor General joins crowd marking 1 year since war's start in Ukraine
Ukrainian supporters organized a 'Stand with Ukraine' flash mob with diplomats in attendance on Monday. Among them was Governor General of Canada Mary Simon.
-
Celebrating Family Day in Ottawa
No Rideau Canal Skateway for Winterlude was no problem as people headed indoors where the ice and the crowds were perfect.
Toronto
-
'We will never stop fighting': Mother whose son died following Toronto police interaction speaks out
The mother of a North York man who died following an interaction with Toronto police is speaking out after the province’s police watchdog determined there are no reasonable grounds to lay criminal charges against the officer involved in her son’s death.
-
Toronto man detained, locked in room overnight after Flair flight lands unexpectedly in U.S.
A Toronto man said he was stripped of his belongings and locked in a room overnight after the Flair flight he was on unexpectedly landed in the U.S.
-
Winter storm expected to hit southern Ontario this week
A special weather statement has been issued for southern Ontario with a snow and ice storm that could cause 'widespread' power outages headed for some areas.
Montreal
-
Quebec premier says Roxham Road must be 'priority' for Trudeau at meeting with Biden
Quebec's premier is asking Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to make the flow of migrants across an irregular border crossing in southern Quebec a priority during a meeting next month with U.S. President Joe Biden.
-
Police investigate 2nd homicide of 2023 after woman's body found in Montreal apartment
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating the city's second homicide of the year after a woman's body was found Sunday in a home in the Parc-Extension neighbourhood.
-
Four ambulances serving Monteregie shutting down due to funding cuts
Due to a lack of funding from the provincial government, four ambulances serving the Monteregie region will have to cease operations, representing 14 full-time positions.
Atlantic
-
Atlantic premiers announce new registry to cut down on red tape for doctors who want to work throughout the region
The Council of Atlantic Premiers announced a new physicians and surgeons registry that is expected to make it easier for doctors to work temporarily in provinces other than where they have a medical licence.
-
Organizers, athletes adapt to warming climate before and during Canada Winter Games
The East Coast's whipsaw shifts between freeze and thaw have complicated life for the Canada Winter Games, as athletes and organizers adapt to what climate scientists say is the new reality of less snow.
-
N.S. woman charged with attempted murder following shooting incident in Greenwood
A Greenwood, N.S., woman has been charged with attempted murder following a shooting in the village early Sunday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Suspects in string of bear spray attacks considered armed and dangerous: police
Winnipeg police are searching for unknown suspects considered armed and dangerous following a string of random bear spray attacks that happened in broad daylight.
-
RCMP searching for missing Manitoba woman, wanted man
Manitoba RCMP believe a missing woman and a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant may have been seen in Winnipeg.
-
'People just simply can't get peace': Winnipeg councillor wants crack down on loud mufflers
A Winnipeg city councillor wants the province to crack down on vehicles driving around with loud modified mufflers – a problem he says is disturbing residents' peace and quiet.
Calgary
-
'I will never find any peace': Mother of police shooting victim demands more mental health training
In her dimly-lit front room Shelley Croston is unable to fight back tears as she holds a childhood photograph of her son Mitchell, who was killed by a Calgary police officer last week.
-
Calgarians celebrate Family Day with skating, skiing, tubing and live music
From outdoor winter activities to indoor ones, there was no shortage of things for Calgarians to do on Family Day.
-
Additional footage requested as homicide detectives continue investigation into Calgary woman's death
Calgary police have expanded their request for footage as they investigate the homicide of Judy Maerz.
Edmonton
-
Persistent cockroaches at Edmonton condo a 'major problem' for owner
The owner of a Glenora condo unit says she is beyond frustrated after dealing with re-emerging cockroach issues for years, with local experts saying this specific species is considered rare to the Edmonton area.
-
'They're already illegal': City council to look at increasing fines for noisy vehicles
Drivers with noisy vehicles in Edmonton could face larger fines if a change to the city's noise bylaw is passed.
-
Nearly $600K raised for Stollery foundation in hockey tournament
Eighty-two teams competed at the Terwillegar Community Recreation Centre over Family Day long weekend and raised $587,941.
Vancouver
-
Proposed hike to Surrey property tax prompts calls for audit of police transition costs
Homeowners in Surrey are facing what’s believed to be the biggest property tax hike in the city's history, if a proposed increase goes ahead
-
'She's just fun:' One of Canada's oldest people celebrates 111th birthday in Vancouver
At 111 years old, Merle Millicent Romney O'Hara can still make every day amazing—according to her beloved caretaker at Vancouver's Haro Park Centre.
-
Family Day in B.C. celebrated amid mounting financial challenges
Recognizing the increased financial strain on parents in B.C., a Vancouver restaurant marked Family Day by giving away free meals for kids.