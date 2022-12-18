Experiencing a vintage Christmas at Doon Heritage Village

With the hustle and bustle of the holiday season in full swing, a popular exhibit at the Doon Heritage Village is bringing families back to a simpler time during the holidays.

A Country Christmas returned to the village grounds for its final day of the season outside the Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum.

“It does remind me very much of a simpler time,” one attendee told CTV News.

Country Christmas offers the sights and sounds of the holidays from 1914 with historic homes showcasing traditions from Mennonite, Scottish, English and German communities.

“Each of the four houses that we have are decorated depending on the background and the culture of the people who lived there,” said Megan Crawford, teacher interpreter at the museum.

For some in the region it has become a holiday tradition to check out the vintage displays and activities.

“It’s a bit faster paced today and definitely more consumer-based,” said Crawford.

Families can enjoy roasted chestnuts and warm cider while checking out the toys and knickknacks on every kid’s wish list more than a hundred years ago.

“People are just looking for a simpler time when it’s not so commercial,” said Michelle Bartlett, head of content and experience at the museum.

A visitor told CTV News it was, “neat to have an experience rather than just material stuff.”

Sunday marked the final day of this year’s country Christmas until it comes back next year.