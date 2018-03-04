Featured
Everything old is new again at the Alma farm toy show
One of the trucks for sale at the Alma farm toy show. (Mar. 4, 2018)
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, March 4, 2018 3:03PM EST
Hundreds of trucks and trailers were on display Sunday at the Alma Community Centre.
But not the kind you drive.
The vehicles are all miniature-sized and part of the 25th annual Optimist Toy Show and Sale.
Some of the toys are priced at $300.
Much higher than their original purchase price.
“Back then it likely would cost $3 to $5,” says organizer John Broadfoot.
The biggest draw for toy collectors is the thrill of finding something new.
“A lot of them are looking for a certain thing,” says organizer Helen Broadfoot.
Proceeds from the toy show are donated to community youth programs.