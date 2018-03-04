

CTV Kitchener





Hundreds of trucks and trailers were on display Sunday at the Alma Community Centre.

But not the kind you drive.

The vehicles are all miniature-sized and part of the 25th annual Optimist Toy Show and Sale.

Some of the toys are priced at $300.

Much higher than their original purchase price.

“Back then it likely would cost $3 to $5,” says organizer John Broadfoot.

The biggest draw for toy collectors is the thrill of finding something new.

“A lot of them are looking for a certain thing,” says organizer Helen Broadfoot.

Proceeds from the toy show are donated to community youth programs.